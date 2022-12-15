WIND GAP, Pa. - Winter weather is here.
Snow, freezing rain, rain and a mix have been falling across the region Thursday.
Northern areas, like the Poconos, have been seeing mostly snow, while parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County are seeing a mix. Southern areas are seeing mostly rain, though the entire area will eventually switch to plain rain sometime later Thursday.
PennDOT crews have been out all morning, treating the roads and keeping up with changing conditions.
69 News reporter Blakely McHugh has an update from Wind Gap on 69 News at Noon.