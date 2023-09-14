N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Officials say two people were found dead inside a North Catasauqua home, though they're not releasing details on when they think the incident occurred. A large police presence could be found Thursday morning into the evening at the 1100 block of Railroad Street.

"We're currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths," Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.

Officials haven't released the ages, genders or identities of the victims. But the Northampton County coroner has ruled both deaths homicides. They're also still investigating when this all happened.

"Not at this point," Houck said. "We're still looking into it."

Officials are also not yet saying anything about a possible suspect.

"We're investigating all leads at this point in time," Houck said, adding he doesn't believe the public is in danger.

And while very little has yet been confirmed, neighbors could be found outside the home, crying from what they had heard happened.

Jayda Acosta says she rushed over to the area looking for her friend, who believes her friend was one of the victims.

"I was at my school, I was like, oh my God," she said. "What are we going to do? Because my other friend, he also lives here. We don't know what happened."

Some others, like Gregory Janny, say they haven't been able to get into their homes near the crime scene.

"At first like, you know, what's going on," he said, "but then once the information kind of came out, it's like so hard to believe."

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, with help from the Northampton County District Attorney's office, the coroner, emergency management and both Catasauqua and North Catasauqua police departments.

"This is a quiet neighborhood," Janny said. "Nothing ever really happens. You know, you have people that you know, their kids go to school to pick them up and nothing ever really happens."