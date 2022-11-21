BETHLEHEM, Pa. - World Cup fever is running high in our area as the famed soccer tournament got underway Sunday in Qatar.

Fans came to SteelStacks in Bethlehem to watch the opening match Sunday morning between Qatar and Ecuador.

The watch party is part of the Lehigh Valley Soccer Fest that will be running throughout the World Cup.

Fans will be able to catch all the action on TV, and there will be soccer clinics for the kids.

One local family says their love of soccer took off when their oldest son started playing.

"When my son started playing when he was 5, we gradually started paying more attention to the U.S. team and the world stage," said Christine Bucher, who was at the SteelStacks viewing party. "And when he was in high school, he was very into it so we were too. We went to a lot of tournaments, spent a lot of time around soccer and watched the World Cup whenever we could."

Red, white and blue will be flying high at SteelStacks on Monday during the viewing party for the U.S. team's match against Wales. That game is set for 2 p.m.