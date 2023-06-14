BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest said Wednesday it is bringing SoccerFest back to the SteelStacks for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

SoccerFest will kick off with the ArtsQuest and Lehigh Valley United Girls’ 3-on-3 Tournament on July 21, at 5:30 p.m. at PNC Plaza, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. After the tournament concludes, there will be a viewing of the U.S. vs. Vietnam FIFA World Cup™ game, beginning at 9 p.m.

To participate in the tournament, you must be born between the years of 2009 through 2016. An adult must purchase one registration ($99 per team). Registration will close on Sunday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. and additional details on where to register will be available soon.

ArtsQuest says the brackets are split up by birth year and each team must have a minimum of three and a maximum of six players. Each game will last 15 minutes, and each team will play at least three games. Games will be played on sport courts donated to ArtsQuest from Lehigh Valley United.

“We’re really excited to produce these events highlighting one corner of the exponential growth women’s sports has seen in recent years,” Ryan Hill, Senior Director of Programming, said.

“Putting the USWNT on big screens reflects the larger-than-life status these players have with the children of the Lehigh Valley and the rest of the country.”

At 9 p.m., there will be a viewing party of the match, USWNT vs. Vietnam also at PNC Plaza. Viewing parties are free and there will be food and beverages available for purchase.

“ArtsQuest has been hosting one of the largest licensed FIFA viewing parties on the east coast for the Men’s and Women’s World Cups since 2014, bringing diverse soccer fans to the SteelStacks Campus and expanding our vision of providing access to the arts.,” Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer for ArtsQuest said.

“The ever-growing interest and support of soccer in our region causes excitement in our community when the World Cup comes around. We can’t wait to see soccer fans coming back to SteelStacks to watch the US Women’s National team in their quest to repeat as World Cup champions for the 3rd straight time.”

Below is the Viewing and Event Schedule:

Friday, July 21 @ PNC Plaza, 5:30-9 p.m. Girls’ 3-on-3 Tournament

Friday, July 21 @ PNC Plaza, 9 p.m. US vs. Vietnam

Wednesday, July 26 @ Air Products Town Square, TBD Youth Soccer Clinic

Wednesday, July 26 @ Air Products Town Square, 9 p.m. US vs. Netherlands

Sunday, August 20 @ Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas, 6 a.m. Women’s World Cup Final

Prior to the viewing party of the match against the Netherlands, ArtsQuest says there will be a Youth Soccer Clinic hosted by Lehigh University Women’s Soccer Team. The clinic is free, but people must register for the event. A viewing party of the USWNT vs. Netherlands match at 9 p.m. at Air Products Town Square will follow the clinic. Both events are free, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

There will be a handful of other Youth Soccer Clinics hosted by Lehigh University throughout the entirety of SoccerFest. ArtsQuest says additional details will be released at a later time.

There will be a final viewing party on August 20, at 6 a.m. to watch the Women’s FIFA World Cup™ Final at the Frank Bank Alehouse Cinema. The event will occur regardless of who is in the final, ArtsQuest said.

People can visit ArtsQuest.org for more information.