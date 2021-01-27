For Parkland School District Mom Melissa Kane, every day brings homework.
"When I get home, I have to be vigilant to check everything to make sure it's done. If they have questions trying to help them out," she said.
Her boys are in a hybrid system. Two days in class, three days at home.
"Are you counting down the days till they are back full time in class?" I asked her.
"Yes I am," she said.
Tuesday the CDC gave the green light for schools to make that happen. But caveats come with the COVID curriculum. Masks must be worn, and six feet social distancing must be maintained at all times.
"We've been in person since the beginning of the year," said David Helsel, superintendent of Schuylkill County's Blue Mountain School District.
Helsel adds students can be full time, in-person, or virtual and adds bumps have happened along the way.
"Actually, right now our high school and Blue Mountain Elementary Cressona are both virtual through today," he said.
It's the result of a COVID outbreak that Helsel said happened in the community, not at school. He does admit proper social distancing isn't always followed.
"Some classes may be only four feet apart. We've made everyone aware of it," he said.
It's the reason why Bethlehem Superintendent Joseph Roy says his district will remain hybrid, at least until the CDC relaxes distancing guidelines.
"I was just on call with five other superintendents and the general consensus is as long as it's six feet apart of social distancing it's impossible to bring back to class 20 to 25 kids in the classroom," he said.
Roy added three feet, having his teachers and students vaccinated, and transmissions rates decreasing, would bring back students full time. He hopes that will happen by September.
For those like Kane, whose district will also stay hybrid for similar reasons to Bethlehem, it will continue to be a lot of work while at home.