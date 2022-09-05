ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Soft Machine Gallery in Allentown is about to reopen, and is seeking donations of art, gifts certificates and live performers for a fundraiser and auction.

The 101 Ridge Ave. gallery and performing arts venue will reopen Saturday, Sept 17 with a silent auction.

The gallery has been closed because of "construction issues," according to the Soft Machine's Facebook page.

The opening reception will start at 6 p.m. See Soft Machine's social media for what may be donated, and when it can be dropped off.

"If you have another creative idea for something you could donate, we are open to ideas," Please stop by!" the post says.

Soft Machine (SMG) opened in 2011 on 15th Street in Allentown before moving to Ridge Avenue about a year later. The construction concerns later led to the temporary closing.

"It has been a long journey, but we are ready to reopen officially and we are asking for your support as a bit of a kickstarter," according to SMG's Facebook page. "The walls are blank and ready for your artwork!"

Plans for the renewed gallery include exhibits, live music, performance art, comedy and theater.

The gallery is also available for events, such as weddings, parties, reunions and photo shoots.