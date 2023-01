ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Seven Deadly Spins Fastpitch and Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute will host a softball clinic today, featuring 2022 NCAA Player of the Year and ESPY Best Female Athlete, Jocelyn Alo.

The Elite Hitting Lab will be at Muhlenberg College.

There will be six NCAA coaches in attendance as well.

They will lead participants through a series of softball drills.

The event runs through tomorrow.