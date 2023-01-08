ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Softball players in the Lehigh Valley got the chance of a lifetime Saturday.

They got to train alongside the NCAA Softball Player of the Year.

It was all during a clinic held at Muhlenberg College.

"My main goal here is to empower the younger generation of softball players to believe in themselves," said Jocelyn Alo.

Jocelyn Alo was the 2022 NCAA Softball Player of the Year.

And on Saturday, she's giving back in the Lehigh Valley.

>>Jocelyn Alo, NCAA

"I've put a lot of work into softball, but softball has always paid me back more than I thought," said Alo.

Alo was invited to a softball clinic at Muhlenberg College presented by 7 Deadly Spins Fastpitch and the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

"It is an event for athletes to work with Jocelyn Alo, who is the best softball player in the history of the game," said Alex Maclean, Owner at 7 Deadly Spins Fastpitch.

It was a day dedicated to help female softball players, ages eight to eighteen, improve not only their sporting skills, but their confidence.

"I'm all for women empowerment and just empowering girls and trying to help them recognize their worth," said Alo.

Through Sunday, rising softball stars have the chance to run through softball drills alongside Alo, and to hopefully one day live out their dreams as athletes, too.

"This is the next group of players we'll see playing in the World Series," Alo said. "Anything I can do to help them as far as trying to improve their confidence try and improve their swings, I'm all for it."