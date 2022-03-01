We're following the story of a man who just safely escaped Ukraine with his wife and children.
Andrey Kovalenko is one of the software developers who worked on our very own WFMZ+ app. He spoke with 69 News Reporter Rob Manch about what it took to get his family to safety.
From the safety of a friend's house in Poland, Kovalenko described the morning of February 24 when he knew he would have to leave his home city of Kyiv.
"I saw like, big missile was coming from the sky, then it exploded somewhere. It was maybe 30 kilometers from my house. It was a really crazy experience," said Kovalenko in a Zoom call.
Kovalenko said he quickly gathered what he would need and got his family out of the house.
"We did it like in maybe 30 minutes. Packed two luggages, just took everything what we saw," said Kovalenko.
The first day, they traveled to his friend's house in southern Kyiv to spend the night. Then, they traveled west to the city of Zhytomer, but quickly ran into trouble.
"Near Zhytomyr City, we found out that one bridge was exploded and on the other side there was shooting," said Kovalenko.
Kovalenko was also running out of gas. He called his sister in the eastern city of Dnipro, and she recommended they try the City of Uman in the south. They met up there, and after waiting in line for hours, were able to fill up Kovalenko's car. They then traveled for several days to the town of Volodymyr near the border with Poland.
When they arrived, Kovalenko said there were hundreds of cars trying to leave the country, and some people on foot.
"I saw a lot of womans and a lot of people with small kids who were going 10, 29 kilometers to the border on their foot, with temperatures minus 5 Celsius degrees," said Kovalenko.
Kovalenko and his family waited several days there and finally crossed the border. Men in Ukraine between the ages of 18 and 60 are required to stay and fight, but Kovalenko has a documented medical condition that exempts him from military service.
Kovalenko knows he can't stay with his friend in Poland forever, and he's now trying to figure out his next step.
But mostly, he just wants this nightmare to be over.
"I wish I could go back home, but it's not safe," said Kovalenko.