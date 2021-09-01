ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the region deals with Ida, organizers at the Great Allentown Fair are moving full steam ahead.
Organizers said as of midday Wednesday, they're still planning to welcome people to the grounds for opening day at 4 p.m.
Some events were moved indoors, but they're monitoring the forecast and weather.
"We are working with the weather authority and City of Allentown in regards to hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute weather updates," said Jessica Ciecwisz, marketing and entertainment manager for the fair.
After the pandemic canceled the Great Allentown Fair in 2020, excitement for 2021 is perhaps greater than ever.
"Our spirits are still high," Ciecwisz said.
But as rain fell Wednesday morning, and it's predicted to get much heavier later in the day --
"We're being flexible and working with everyone to make sure our fair goers, volunteers, safety is always a priority," Ciecwisz said.
And despite the weather, the fair says guests will still have plenty to enjoy.
"Our food vendors will be open. They can come grab dinner, lot of indoor things they can do. We moved our fair queen competition indoors to Centennial Stage and moved our ribbon cutting indoors today at 5:00," Ciecwisz said.
The fair officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and whatever happens, organizers say they're looking forward to better weather over the weekend.