BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On these days before Christmas, it's more wet than white, but business owners at the Bethlehem Christmas City Village are braving the elements to get those last-minute holiday shoppers.

"Sales have been pretty good today. Today, as you can see, it's pretty rainy, cold. It's pretty slow, but that's just the nature of the business," said Chris Lewis, owner of 1 Love Jerk Hut.

He's relying on a small propane heater to keep warm.

"That little thing does its job," Lewis said. "I had a few people that came through and got some last-minute gifts here and there."

While the outdoor village in Easton is now closed for the season, brick and mortar businesses are staying open.

"I actually was busier this morning than I was the last two mornings, so I don't think the rain is keeping them away. We're running out of time," said Molly Godfrey, the owner of Learke on 4th Street.

She says the clock has shoppers more concerned than the weather: "A lot of last-minute shoppers. I've also been doing a deal with the day this holiday season, which has been very exciting for everybody."

She hopes it keeps up.

"This year in general has been a little rough in Easton with all the construction," Godfrey said. "So, it's been a big relief to have the holiday season good and a lot of people walking around supporting small business."

"If I could get even a couple people, that's good," Lewis said. "My products are in a couple more households than they were before."