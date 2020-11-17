Soil removal at Cottingham Stadium to cost EASD $400K

EASTON, Pa. – Chemical elements found in local soil could cost the Easton Area School District $400,000 to remove from Cottingham Stadium.
On Tuesday, Josh Grice of D’Huy Engineering told members of the Easton Area School District Board of Education that despite a geotechnical study done in July for the $16.8 million renovation project at Cottingham Stadium, new Department of Environmental Protection standards implemented in January now deem the soil as contaminated. This requires that it be removed and transported to a different site in Bethlehem.
“Certainly there was a thorough investigation with respect to the soil on site,” said Grice. “The issue is with characteristics and elements with native soils in the region that have become problematic. What had previously been acceptable is now below the standards of what is considered clean fill.”
As part of the renovations being done at the stadium, the grass field is being replaced with synthetic turf. In order to replace the grass with turf, workers must dig three feet deep. That soil cannot remain on the site based on the new DEP standards concerning two elements found in the soil that are now considered contaminants.
“These elements are abundant in soils locally,” said Grice. “There was really no reason historically that there was any indication of contamination that would require or even raise a flag that there would need to be some type of investigation with the chemical of the soil.”
Removal and disposal of the soil to the proposed site in Bethlehem will cost around $400,000, according to Grice.
Board members voted 5-3 in favor of approving the expenditure. Board member Jodi Hess was not present for the virtual meeting.
Funds for the disposal will come from the $500,000 in contingency monies already budgeted into the stadium project, officials said.
“We’re not happy about spending most of this contingency fund for this matter,” said Grice. “It was truly something that was not in the bid.”
While the majority of the board approved the expenditure, several members did question why no one on the project was aware of the new DEP regulations in advance.
“I just have a hard time wrapping my head around that if the geotechnical and soil analysis was done in July, why these geotechnical companies didn’t know that this was coming,” questioned Board President George Chando. “To me, something just doesn’t make sense.”
Construction at Cottingham Stadium is slated to be completed by mid-June 2021. District officials had hoped to have the project completed by fall 2020, but construction was halted for a while due to COVID-19.
Officials had rejected an earlier bid of $20 million for the project before D’Huy presented new plans in April for a scaled-down $16.8 million project which includes a new synthetic turf field, smaller bathroom facilities, and changes to the press box and 12th Street entrance.