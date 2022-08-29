EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts is ready for another season of music and shows.

The Easton venue is kicking off its 96th season with a sold-out Ringo Starr show on September 9.

The show was postponed from June 11 when some of the band members had COVID-19.

"There’s always an incredible, almost palpable, buzz surrounding the theatre on opening night, and I am grateful so many people will be able to experience that with us this year," said Kori Lotito, marketing manager for the State Theatre, in a news release.

Next up are The Piano Guys on September 15 and The Bronx Wanderers on September 16.

Tickets and a full schedule for the 2022-2023 season are on the State Theatre's website.