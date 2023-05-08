EASTON, Pa. - A proposed gift ban in Northampton County is being reviewed by the solicitor before any vote will be held.

The updates to the county's current policy were proposed by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

No ordinance has been placed on a county council agenda yet. McClure said May 4 that he had seen some changes proposed by solicitor Chris Spadoni that he would accept.

McClure's goal is to make it clear that the county does, in fact, have a gift ban. Current standards against gifts conflict with each other, he said at an April 19 meeting. McClure has proposed specific rules that he wants to see council pass.

"We do have an absolute gift ban except the exceptions to the gift ban are big enough to drive a truck through," he said during a meeting of council's Personnel Committee.

To promote public trust, McClure's proposal would bar county officials and employees from receiving anything of value "on terms more favorable than granted to the public." In short, nothing from people with business before the county of real value, no gifts, no cash or cash equivalent, beyond their county pay.

McClure's plan allows for accepting items of "de minimis" value. That Latin term means something that is trifling or of minimal importance.

That would allow a county official to accept a mug, T-shirt, pen or other gift, and if somebody addressed a luncheon or attended a dinner meeting related to county business, they can accept a meal that is not exorbitant.

McClure wants to close loopholes created by conflict within the county's Home Rule Charter, which prohibits acceptance of gifts, and the Administrative Code, which allows for some exceptions.

The rules proposed by McClure reflect Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's approach, the executive said: a ban on gifts except for minor items.

Shapiro himself faced some questions after he attended a Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 4. He sat courtside during the National Basketball Association game between the home team and the Indiana Pacers.

A spokesman reportedly said later that the game was part of a "political meeting."

The 76ers won that political meeting in overtime, 129-126.

Former Governor Tom Wolf's gift ban on his executive branch was so strict that state officials could not accept a cup of water, McClure said. McClure's proposal, by allowing for "de minimis" items, is more practical and allows an official to accept a T-shirt or plaque, for example, gracefully, rather than have to refuse it.

McClure's definition of "de minimis" is, an item, "the value of which is so small as to make accounting for it unreasonable or administratively impractical."

While promoting the gift ban, McClure has said he is not aware of anybody in the county accepting improper "emoluments," another Latin term. In the U.S. Constitution, the emoluments clause prohibits federal officeholders from accepting gifts of value from foreign states.

County council's next full meeting will be May 18. An agenda and link to the YouTube broadcast will be posted in advance.