HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. -- Two Lehigh County firefighters were laid to rest Saturday.

Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber sacrificed their lives fighting a house fire in Schuylkill County earlier this month.

That fire -- considered suspicious by authorities -- is still under investigation.

Gruber and Paris were both fathers. Gruber was a grandfather who loved working on cars.

Paris loved to fish. Both men were New Tripoli Firefighters. And above all else, they were heroes.

"Everyone once in awhile in the fire company, you get firemen that come in and volunteer their time and you sort of look at some and say they're special. They're going to be leaders. Zach and Marvin, they were special and they were leaders," said Donald Christ of the New Tripoli Fire Company.

Gruber and Paris were two of the dozens of firefighters called to a fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County Dec. 7.

The pair got trapped inside the home and had to be pulled out.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital and lost their lives.

"The fact that they went into that house, did what they did and didn't even give it a second thought," said Dillon Eyler with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Saturday's funeral services were held at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School for men and women in uniform, and the public to say their goodbyes.

"It's been tremendous support of our department, our families," said Bill McQuilken, President of New Tripoli Fire Company.

Nearly 2,000 people and countless fire companies from across Pennsylvania came together to pay their respects to the Gruber and Paris families.

"All you have to do is know that person has the same goal as you: fight fires, save lives. And we all just rally around that," said Eyler.

"We're here for each other," said Michael Knights, Lieutenant with Frederick County Fire and Rescue.