HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Travel experts say we're coming out of the biggest travel weekend since the pandemic started, with millions of Americans taking to the skies.
But while so many people are flying, there are also a large number of travelers dealing with delays and cancellations.
Jennifer Doncsecz with VIP Vacations says travel agents have been juggling cancellations for months. But things are really getting complicated, as airlines shift their routes to try to meet the growing travel demand.
Two major airlines, American and Southwest, have both canceled flights due to staffing shortages.
Airline officials say the spike in travel demand caught them off guard.
To get an idea of what all this means locally, Lehigh Valley International Airport says in February, it was seeing an average of 26,000 travelers a month. In May, that number doubled, with even more people in June.
Meanwhile, officials say Philadelphia International Airport anticipated around 350,000 travelers this weekend, with 2.4 million total for July, but not quite at July 2019 levels.
Doncsecz says travelers should keep an eye on their flights up until their departure for any changes.
"They are canceling certain routes and only a day or two before, so the best thing that you can do is call your travel agent or call the hotel that you're staying out and try to shift, but pack your patience," Doncsecz said.
Doncsecz says flexibility is key. She says it's better to shift your dates than to cancel, because you will end up paying more money when you re-book.
She says TSA is also short staffed, and COVID rules are still in place, so travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours in advance because of long lines.
Fortunately, Doncsecz says she thinks the cancellations and delays will only last through the summer travel season as airlines catch up to speed with staffing.