ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown elementary students have returned to their classrooms for the first time in more than a year.
Monday was an extra special day for students at Hayes Elementary. It's the first time students are inside the brand new building.
Superintendent Thomas Parker says several procedures are in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"We're expecting students and staff to maintain six feet of distance. We're also operating with masking protocols," he said.
The district is offering a hybrid model.
The schools are deep-cleaned between each group of students.
Middle and high school students will start their hybrid schedule next week.