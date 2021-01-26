S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The region is expecting some snow and wintry mix during the day on Tuesday, which could impact the commutes.

The 69 News meteorologists say it's more of a nuisance event than a major storm, but with ice involved and temperatures at or below freezing, there could be some slick travel conditions.

Many area school districts went all-virtual Tuesday, to avoid any potential commuting issues.

Salt trucks were also patrolling the roads in preparation for precipitation.

WFMZ's Ali Reid was out in the Lehigh Valley for 69 News at Sunrise with a look at preparations ahead of the wintry weather.

