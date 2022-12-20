BETHLEHEM, Pa.- The City of Bethlehem has been bustling this holiday season, attracting people from far and wide for holiday cheer, and all this foot traffic has the local merchants breathing a sigh of relief.

Robyn Starcher is one of the many you'll find out and about in Bethlehem for the holidays, making the 7-hour drive from Ohio to experience the Christmas City for the first time.

"So a friend of mine knows that I love small towns, I love shopping local, and I love Christmas and she came across an article about Bethlehem and texted it to me," Starcher said. "There's a lot the city offers, tons of stores. We've already passed several restaurants we want to try. We're picking up stocking stuffers and things like that."

That influx of visitors has been good news for the local shops.

"It's been a great season. Probably one of our best seasons ever," said Donegal Square owner Neville Gardner. He says the Downtown has been packed this year, thanks to good publicity nationally and a variety of holiday attractions.

"All of the things that are happening all come together. Hallmark even has a streaming camera here."

That's translating into strong sales, despite inflation.

"We're probably about 10-15% ahead from last year, which is fantastic," Gardner said.

AM Lux owner Ann Marie Supinski says she's noted the influx as well, with concerns over COVID largely in the rearview mirror.

"This season more than ever has really been about just joy for everyone," Supinski said. "Whether it's a local client coming in that I see often or it is someone who comes to town a few times a year, especially at Christmas, or people who just have found out about downtown Bethlehem being the Christmas City."

Robyn says she's already planning to come back: "We've already talked about things we need to do next time."

You'll find some stores have extended hours, hoping to grab those last-minute holiday shoppers.

The Christmas Village Huts will also be open this weekend Thursday until Saturday.