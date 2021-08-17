BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A long-standing neighborhood staple has more than two dozen Bethlehem residents headed to City Hall to plead their case during a city council meeting Tuesday night.
Bethlehem has been named a tree city by the Arbor Day Foundation, and with the tree canopy along Maple Street it's easy to see why. But many in this neighborhood are concerned this covering will soon be cut way back, all because of a street paving project.
"With this canopy here it doesn't matter if it rains," I said to Jeff Hutwelker.
"I know. It's priceless," he said.
Towering Linden trees are a big reason why Hutwelker put roots down in the Edgeboro section of Bethlehem 13 years ago.
"This is an example of a tree marked with a pink dot," he said while walking along the street.
29 trees on Maple and Elm streets are marked with the bright spot that represents a possible nightmare scenario for many in the neighborhood, as the massive roots may affect a spring 2022 paving project. The trees could be removed.
"It's a big deal because it's really hard to find a neighborhood with mature trees. They take years to grow," he said.
Hutwelker spearheaded a neighborhood petition to prevent or mitigate how many would be affected.
"Will people wake up to have the mature trees cut down," I asked Director of Public Works Mike Alkhal.
"Absolutely not. Would never happen in the city," he said.
What Alkhal says is happening is studying to see if the paving and curbing work needed would ultimately kill the tree.
"There may be few trees that at the end of the day have to go, but we are making every effort not to do that," he added.
He said the quality of the paving work may be sacrificed to save the specimens. It's an olive branch that Jaqueline Jameson would take, as she waited two years to buy a home in the neighborhood.
"It has a very comfortable feel to it because of the trees primarily," she said.
Alkhal says no determination has been made, and the home owner would be notified if a tree has to come down, as they are responsible for the cost.