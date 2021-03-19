All Together for Animals.
That's the name of the virtual country concert hosted by some big acts to support the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Lehigh Valley Zoo COO Matt Provence says although they've been fortunate to receive some generous donations, the zoo has fallen on hard financial times from the pandemic. He estimates a loss of $1 million in revenue.
"So the moneys that are needed to care for the animals stay consistent and it's beyond just food, it's also their welfare. It's their training, it's their well-being so you can't really skimp on not having zookeepers out here," Provence said.
On March 31 at 8 p.m., some of country music's biggest stars will be performing to raise funds for the Lehigh Valley Zoo and the 240 others across the country.
The link to purchase tickets can be found on the Lehigh Valley Zoo Facebook page.
"Get us back to normalcy. Get people in the zoo at a normal rate, get people spending money which goes back to the animals and their welfare and their well-being. And just keeping us being able to modernize our facility," Provence said.
All proceeds benefit the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, with a portion coming right back here to the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
Come April 1, the zoo will be expanding to its full season hours.