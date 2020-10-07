CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - It wasn't a sure bet to begin with, but stimulus negotiations short-circuited on Tuesday when President Trump indicated he was walking away from the negotiating table until after the election.
Then he tweeted that he was open to more targeted proposals for stimulus checks and small business aid.
"The notion that we can't come up with the stimulus package is mind boggling," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
The president says the Democrats are asking for too much-$2.4 trillion.
However on Tuesday, his own Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the National Association for Business Economics that "there's little risk of overdoing it" on another stimulus.
"We are better off on the side of more money than less," Afshar said.
Meanwhile small businesses have been waiting and waiting for more relief.
Grace Inzillo is the manager of Antonio's Pizza and Ice Cream in Easton. Even with the restaurant set to 50% capacity, folks are not coming in. She's been waiting to apply for a PPP loan to fill the gap. And that's now likely not going to happen.
If nothing happens soon she says she'll have to dip into savings.
"We should be able to with the savings allocated for 37 years, but not everybody has 37 years in," Inzillo said.
The fear now is that this V-shaped recovery-which has already been slowing down-might turn into a W and drop again if businesses and the unemployed don't get the help they need to stay afloat.