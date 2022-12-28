L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - "This is our livelihood, I'm a small business owner and losing a lot of money today," said Suzanne Katynski, owner of Shear Ambition LLC.

Imagine clocking into work, and seeing a sinkhole.

It was on Route 191 between Newburg Road in Lower Nazareth Township and Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township, a street that typically sees 13,000 cars a day drive up and down it.

But Wednesday was much quieter. So many businesses, like Shear Ambitions Salon, chose to close their doors because of the mess.

"I was just scrambling to close the salon, and my stylist had to reach out to all the guests today and get the salon closed," said Katynski.

The same went for surrounding businesses, too, like Jack's Brick Oven Pizza.

We tried giving them a call earlier, and were sent to a voicemail saying: "Unfortunately we are closed today which means no pickup or delivery due to a sinkhle on the main road. Thank you!"

But some nearby businesses were able to make some adjustments later that night, like Prime Martial Arts in Lower Nazareth.

"We contacted all of our students, let them know it was going to be a challenge to be there. Classes were definitely smaller tonight, the phone was ringing off the hook. We did the best that we could," said Joe Kortbawi, Sensei at Prime Martial Arts.