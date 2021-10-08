With elections just under a month away and ballot drop boxes open to voters, residents and council members in Northampton County are once again discussing security.
Some want to know why no one is monitoring those locations.
It was discussed at a Northampton County Council meeting Thursday that armed security guards or sheriffs should station themselves at the county's four drop box locations.
"I just feel more comfortable if we have more security around them," said council member Margaret Ferraro.
The solicitor says it's simply illegal.
"There is an issue of voter intimidation that with having armed security by a ballot box, that is an issue under both the American Votes Act, not just Pennsylvania but federal law," said Richard Santee, the county's elections division solicitor.
"To me this is just another example of no common sense in government," Ferraro said.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says the ballot boxes are secure. He says they're under 24-hour surveillance.
Those in attendance Thursday also questioned the possibility of voters dropping off more than one ballot.
"You can only deliver your own ballot. Unless you have special authorization that's filed with the elections division," McClure said.
County drop boxes have been open for voters to drop off their ballots since Monday.