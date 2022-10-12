ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday.

Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen.

Lehigh Valley Health Network says it treated 19 of the patients, who had 3-10 times the normal levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.

Twenty-eight children and four adults were rushed to the hospital after the leak was discovered Tuesday morning.

They were at Happy Smiles Learning Center on West Wabash Street when one child became unconscious.

Officials say a faulty heater and blocked ventilation system allowed carbon monoxide to leak into the building.

Responding firefighters were alerted to the leak when the monitors on their bags went off.

The daycare does not have any CO detectors.

The daycare will have to go through several inspections before it can reopen.