Nearly two-thirds of colleges and universities are putting a stop to spring break.
All-inclusive resorts, concerts, and beaches are all taking a back seat in 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lafeyette College officials think it's the right move. The whole year has been a challenge to provide an education, while still letting college students enjoy the social perks.
"We decided to change what is typically a week-long spring break into just a two-day spring break," said Mark Eyerly, vice president of communications at Lafeyette College.
Moravian College opted for a similar model. Students there got pop-up days, a surprise day off they call "clement" days.
"We look at the weather. It's usually within 48 hours, we make the decision to do it because the weather looks like it's going to be really nice," said Moravian College President Bryon Grigsby.
While all of the college representatives we talked to are glad students locally aren't contributing to the chaos in places like Miami, it's agreed that a break from the madness of all that the pandemic has caused is much needed.
"I think the key is, we have to take care of each other and try to figure out a way to make it work best," Grigsby said.
DeSales University also essentially cancelled spring break. They say students have accepted it with the hope that spring break 2022 will go off without a hitch.
"I'm looking forward to the normal regular schedule next year. I have every confidence we will have spring break next year," said DeSales Executive Vice President Dr. Jerry Joyce.