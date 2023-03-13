EMMAUS, Pa. - For months Emmaus Borough's Jim Steager watched the bed supporting Norfolk Southern-owned railroad tracks crumble and is now very concerned.

"If this continues to wash out, there is a lot of weight that travels on those rails," he said of his fears.

The tracks sit above a creek and next to Emmaus Community Park. Steager alerted the borough.

"I would hate to see a rail accident happen," he said.

During our time at the tracks a train came through. Neighbor Steve Kanarek says it's constant and he hears the trains day and night.

"I never saw that kind of erosion. I mean, I've seen the tracks over there, but you don't see it here. So yeah, It's scary," he said of the state of the rail wall.

Fears are heightened in the wake of February's massive East Palestine train derailment.

Private companies own the lines but the federal government regulates them.

There are more than 300 miles of private lines running through the Lehigh Valley. State Rep. Pete Schweyer says he and Emmaus contacted Norfolk Southern and expects them to act fast.

"It wouldn't just be Norfolk Southern, you know, RJ Corman, CSX. Like all the rail companies know that they're under quite the microscope right now," he said.

A microscope now the first line of defense for citizens like Steager.

"It would be an evacuation and everything, I don't want to see that happen to this community," Steager warned.

If you see rail incidents that are concerning, Schweyer says to contact your local or federal representative. You can also reach out to the Federal Railroad Administration, specifically the railroad safety email, which is rrswebinquiries@dot.gov.