SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- You may see some delays driving on I-476.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says it's working on a large stretch of the turnpike this weekend.

That includes the 90-foot long Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township.

Officials say the project should help renovate bridges faster.

That includes the the Huckleberry Road one that opened in 1957.

They're expected to finish around 4 a.m. on Monday.