ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For some who make money by driving, Mother Nature is not letting up.
"It's been crazy, I've never seen this much freezing rain like that," said truck driver Alexander Graham.
Graham is heading to Ohio. He knows he may be heading into the storm, and says he's been driving in freezing rain since last week.
"When that 100-car pile-up was in Texas, I was about twenty miles ahead of that. I was on my way from California to North Carolina going across 35," Graham said.
It's not only the big rigs. Drivers heading south slipped a bit as the rain started late Monday afternoon.
"People are definitely driving slower, but then we also saw a couple of crazy drivers too," said Amanda Ehrenhalt, who is driving to Philadelphia.
"Even a tenth of an inch of ice can cause havoc on the roads," said PennDOT spokesman Ron Young.
That's the worry for PennDOT crews as they continue to treat the road.
They've seen the crashes across the nation and they are hoping to avoid it. Crews have been treating the roads since Monday afternoon and know their work is far from over.
"When it gets to the height of this, they will be constantly patrolling and putting down materials and hopefully when temperatures get a little warmer tomorrow that will help us as well," Young said.
Some drivers, like Ehrenhalt, are just trying to get home.
Others are trying to get to the next stop to make the delivery.
"I'm not known for stopping, however if it becomes incredibly dangerous then yeah certainly," Graham said.
PennDOT raised travel restrictions to Tier 3 in the Poconos on Interstate 80 Monday night, meaning chains are required for tractors with a single loaded trailer.
Tier 1 restrictions started at 6 p.m. Monday, and PennDOT is also cautioning drivers to beware of black ice. They say the roads my look wet, but there could be a layer of ice on them.