EASTON, Pa. - In the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, some Easton business owners say they're glad the city opted to bring the Winter Village to Centre Square.
"I think it's what saved Christmas for us," said Megan McBride of the Easton Public Market.
McBride calls the village a "game changer" and said the market likely wouldn't have seen an uptick in foot traffic this year without it.
"So many people are coming from outside the area and further out in the region and discovering the public market who have never been down here [to Easton] before," McBride said.
The Winter Village was created by the city of Easton as part of phase 2 of its business recovery program to help bring money back to small businesses during the pandemic. Paid for mostly by federal money and thrown together in about a month, Mayor Sal Panto said the village will likely become a holiday tradition.
"I think people want to get outside. There's not a whole lot to do right now. We picked the perfect year to do it," Panto said.
"It's been like a saving grace for us this year. We had some concerns about the holiday season," said April Khalil of Smartivities, an art studio and store.
April Khalil said sales from the Winter Village drove business at her store. And without it, she said, the holiday season probably wouldn't have been as merry.
"I think it would have been a very big challenge for us if we had not had this opportunity. We would have had to spend a lot of money on marketing and things like that which we honestly don't have the funds for," Khalil said.