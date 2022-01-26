EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus's Audrey Snyder's has concerns after discovering two borough wells tested for very high levels of the toxic chemicals PFAS.
"Cancer runs really high on my side of the family and I have fertility issues," she said.
Those are two health effects linked to the chemicals that can't ever be broken down.
In the fall Well #1 tested 111 parts per trillion and Well # 2, which has been shut down, tested at 436 parts per trillion for PFAS. This is well above the federal health advisory of 70 parts per trillion.
There is no maximum contamination level in Pennsylvania.
The DEP is set to propose an even lower standard of 18 parts per trillion. New Jersey is even stricter at 14 parts per trillion.
However, in the notice sent to Emmaus residents, the DEP states alternative water sources are not needed.
We wanted to know why. After asking several times, the agency never said, only that there is no set federal standard for PFAS at this time. So, DEP cannot enforce any action related to PFAS, a spokesperson told us.
Well # 1 is near Boroline Park.
While the water is diluted, as it's being mixed in with two other wells, the borough admits the closer you are to it the higher your chances of having elevated levels of PFAS.
Emmaus says if that well is also taken offline, the eastern part of the borough won't have any water.
A mitigation system is expected within 10 months.
Donna Sousa, who lives near the contaminated well, thinks action needs to be taken now.
"I think steps have to be taken to provide bottled water until they can get it fixed," she said.
The wells were tested last spring and in winter. The Borough Manager said PFAS levels were below the 70 parts per trillion. We have asked for exact numbers but have yet to hear back.