WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - 1 in 5 American adults now suffer from mental illness. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The pandemic strain is affecting 43-year-old Chad Trimmer, who's never needed to see a psychiatrist, until now.
"It's the pandemic, it's society in general. You need a way to release what is built up," he said.
Despite literal calls for help, the Whitehall man can't get it, due to high demand.
"All you keep hearing about is COVID, COVID, COVID, how are people supposed to deal with from a mental aspect?" he asked.
"It's very difficult to hire people right now in the mental health field," said Maggie Murphy, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley's chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
Murphy says the field has been left flat footed, as a 10% cut in state funding a decade ago hasn't been restored.
Line-item increases have happened over the years, but advocates say it's targeted and isn't a blanket solution, adding that with the pandemic agencies are understaffed, overstretched, and underfunded.
The wait list for a psychiatrist is on average six months for new patients.
"It's a crisis. I don't know what will happen to many of these people," Murphy said.
A bright spot could be this upcoming state budget season. Pennsylvania has a big reserve, a healthy and growing surplus, and billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief funds.
State Rep. Michael Schlossberg has a personal connection. He's written about his own struggles with mental health in his book "Redemption."
"With the need so broad at this point and with this much money I would hope we can use at least a portion of it to fund services like this," he said.
We did reach out to Republican State Sen. Bob Mensch, who is on the state's appropriations committee. He wouldn't comment other than to say it's up to the negotiations in the General Assembly.
Gov. Tom Wolf's office says he's in favor of more funding for mental health services, but like Mensch, said it's up to the legislators to work it out.
If not, those like Trimmer could be left on hold, for far too long.