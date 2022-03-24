BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Last Tuesday the Zimpfer family woke up to a nasty stench - the smell of sewage.
"Went downstairs and we discovered the entire basement floor was covered," said Will Zimpfer.
Covered in sewage. He says at one point it was almost six inches deep.
"Due to the number of items knocked over it looks like it had to be flowing pretty powerfully," Zimpfer said.
The Zimpfers are both social workers and the parents of two little girls. The basement was where their daughter's playroom was, as well as an office and a laundry room. They lost everything - toys, furniture, personal items, and a washer and dryer.
Everything had to be thrown out, and the basement needed to be gutted.
"It's almost eerie to see it completely demolished," Zimpfer said.
The Zimpfers say just the clean-up and remodeling alone is going to cost them $13,000 to $15,000.
"It's a hefty bill for us to pick up," Zimpfer said.
The same night that the basement flooded, the Bethlehem Water and Sewer Department were working right outside their door.
"Reportedly there was a blockage in the main sewer line that runs behind the main drainage swell," Zimpfer said.
A number of sewers had to be flushed and a number of homes had sewage in their basements after. The Zimpfer's say their home got it the worst. But, the city says they're not responsible for the bill.
Off camera, the director of the Water and Sewer Department acknowledged that it caused disruption to people's homes but says it's the homeowner, not the city, who needs to pay for damages.
"The city is not assuming responsibility," Zimpfer said.
The Zimpfers have a GoFundMe set up and say they think a legal battle would take too long and be too costly.