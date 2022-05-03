ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fallout from the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would reverse Roe v. Wade has begun.
People on both sides of one of the most polarizing issues in our country today are voicing their opinions. Some were in the streets holding rallies and protests.
People gathered in Allentown Tuesday night as Democrat U.S. Rep. Susan Wild held a news conference in the wake of the leaked draft.
"It is the most egregious assault that we have seen yet in the modern times of our country on the notion of equal rights for women and on the concept that women have the right to control their own bodies," Wild said.
She was joined by fellow Democrats and pro-choice advocates.
"It will set back generations of work on not only body autonomy, but also when we talk about family planning, the ability to make a living wage," said pro-choice advocate Sarah Hammond.
"Somehow that baby is more important than the investment in their daughters, in their wives, it doesn't make any sense," said Sandra O'Brien-Werner.
It's a fight those who are pro-choice say they are ready to take on.
"We cannot and we will not back down," Wild said.
But, for those who are pro-life, it's welcome news.
"More than 32,000 abortions take place in Pennsylvania in a given year. That's outrageous and we need to protect those precious children and their mothers from harm," said Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned it will then come down to individual states to decide their abortion laws.
"The people, through their duly elected representatives, could decide our policy, and we would be hopeful that the state Legislature would pass laws protective of pre-born children and mothers," Gallagher said.
Pro-life or pro-choice. If it comes to pass, the polarizing decision is sure to motivate both sides come election time.
"It's really inspired many of us to get out there and vote and make sure that our neighbors vote," O'Brien-Werner said.
A final Supreme Court decision is expected in June or July.