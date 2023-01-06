You may have never heard of it, but Diabetes lll is a term being used by some medical researchers to describe the association between diabetes and Alzheimer's.

The Mayo Clinic says it happens "when neurons in the brain become unable to respond to insulin."

The National Library of Medicine calls it "diabetes of the brain."

Dr. Jonathan Hosey, St. Luke's University Health Network Chairman for Nueroscience, says while unmanaged diabetes can cause vascular disease, there's no clinical evidence diabetes causes dementia or Alzheimer's.

But he says the two have been linked.

"The association of Diabetes ll with Alzheimer’s is quite high, greater than would be expected. However, there’s a marked increase over time in our population of Diabetes ll due to obesity, lifestyle, and nutrition habits," said Hosey.

Hosey says age, genetics and your gender also play a role.

He says research on the association between diabetes and Alzheimer's is underway.

"The bottom line to the entire concept of Diabetes lll is to alert us that there is a potential strong association and we know what to do," said Hosey.

Hosey says eating a low fat, mostly plant-based diet, getting plenty of sleep, exercise and social and cognitive stimulation are proven ways to prevent or reduce the progression of dementia and Alzheimer's until science can come up with a cure.