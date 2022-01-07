West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he's asking the CDC and the FDA to follow in Israel's footsteps and administer a fourth COVID vaccine to Mountain State residents.
"We would offer that fourth dose to folks 50 years of age and older or anyone that is compromised and in addition to that the essential workers that we have," Justice said.
Scientific experts consider Israel to be a world leader in its vaccination program. And while CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. is monitoring Israel, it's too early to consider implementing a fourth vaccine here.
"Right now I think our strategy has to be to maximize the protection of the tens of millions of people who are eligible for a third shot before we start thinking about what a fourth shot would look like," Walensky said.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network says talk of a fourth shot is inappropriate at this time and could actually lead to more vaccine hesitancy.
Jahre says new information on COVID is coming out all the time. For instance, he says in the coming months researchers will have data on vaccines for children 2-5 years old, and whether COVID vaccine MRNA technology could be used to manufacture the seasonal flu vaccine.
"If that does happen that may allow us to be able to change mid-course if it looks like it's not such a good match," Jahre said.
It's unclear whether the CDC will grant West Virginia's request for a fourth shot. But Gov. Justice says he hopes to have an answer soon.