EASTON, Pa. - Classes across the country are looking a lot different with COVID still an issue.
But even with masking and mass vaccinations, Lafayette College students are still catching the virus. Nearly all of the more than 2,500 Lafayette students are vaccinated, but 145 of them tested positive in just the past week.
"I was really sick about a day before I got tested," said senior William Chabala.
He said he got his vaccinations and still suffered severe symptoms.
"I had a runny nose, shivers, fever, headache, nausea, really tired, really tired, I never really felt that bad," Chabala said.
The California native had little options when it came time to isolate.
So he said, the college put him in a house that is serving as an isolation facility.
"It felt like an old frat house, there were three stories. The second and third floors were all dorm rooms, the first floor had a few living room spaces," Chabala said.
He said he stayed in the home on Clinton Street with about 20 other students.
"Some people had their own rooms, some people had roommates. I know people who shared a room with three other people," Chabala said.
Chabala said school staff did check in on students, but only with a phone call.
"No one really checked in to make sure things were going well, so if someone were to leave they would have, I have no way of knowing," Chabala said.
He said the students made the best of it.
"One of my professors dropped off breakfast at 8 a.m., which was an unexpected act of kindness that really went a long way. Things like that, but really just the people in the house made it a lot better if there were no one there I would've lost my sanity," Chabala said.