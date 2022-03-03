ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Janak and Hemlata Patel have owned JP Mart in Allentown since 1998.
"In 1998, we sell 85 cents a gallon," Janak said.
24 years later, the price at his pump is $4.09. Patel says he hasn't seen gas this high since the Gulf War. But there's nothing he or his customers can do about it.
Lawmakers like Sen. Pat Toomey are pushing to cut off Russian oil and gas exports in response to the invasion of Ukraine. And the Republican leadership is calling for the U.S. to step up its domestic production to ease the pain at the pump.
"We are much better and stronger if we are selling to our friends than if we are having to buy it from our enemies," said Sen. John Barrasso, (R)-Wyoming.
But Congresswoman Susan Wild says the U.S. only imports 4% of its oil from Russia. She says the war in Ukraine has little to do with the current gas prices.
"We are not as reliant on Russian oil as what's being portrayed by my GOP colleagues. And frankly if the price goes up it's because our domestic oil producers quite honestly aren't producing as much oil as they can and should," Wild said.
Wild says 11.7 million barrels of oil are produced every day in the U.S., down from 13 million before the pandemic. She says Europe will be much harder hit by the war.
Patel says right now his deliveries are on time, but he worries that could change, so he is focusing on the other items in his store.
"We sell number-one chicken in town," Janak said.
To make up for the fact that some of his customers are having a hard time paying for gas.