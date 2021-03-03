ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Following similar guidance from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Allentown Diocese Bishop Alfred Schlert says the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is "morally compromised" and "should not be accepted by Catholics if other choices are available."
The bishop says the vaccine is "produced with abortion derived cell lines."
Lawrence Tartaglia is a visiting assistant biosciences professor at Lehigh University. He previously worked in the Harvard lab that helped develop the J&J vaccine, but was not part of the COVID vaccine development.
He explained that the J&J vaccine uses lab-grown cells descended from cells taken from an aborted fetus decades ago. The original cells are not used.
"They have been adapted over time, they have been replicated many, many times over," Tartaglia said.
The cell lines are used as a breeding ground so to speak, to grow a common cold virus that is used in the vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson says there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.
The church's issue is that it's been used to develop and produce the vaccine.
The director and CEO of the Immunization Project says scientists have used this process for 50 years to create vaccines.
"Some other examples are the chicken pox vaccine, the rubella vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, one of our rabies vaccines," said CEO Allison Winnike.
Catholic leaders say other COVID-19 vaccines available are more "morally acceptable" because those cell lines were only used in testing the vaccine, not production and development, like J&J.