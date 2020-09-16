EMMAUS, Pa. - When businesses on Main Street in Emmaus reopened in June they were pleasantly surprised by the amount of customers coming in.
"June and July were very, very good months for us. Everyone was kind of getting back into the swing of things," said Emmaus Run Inn Assistant Manager Tyler Long.
"We saw a lot of support from our local community, lots of people coming out intentionally to support small business," said Jackie Bassett, FD Market co-owner.
That was until August.
"Probably 30, 35% our sales went down between July and August," Bassett said.
New numbers from the Department of Commerce show spending stalled in August, going up only .6% from July. For June and July they were up around a full percentage point.
Extended unemployment did end at the end of July.
"I think between people going on vacation, unemployment benefits ending, just a lot of uncertainty during that time," Bassett said.
"We've kind of been stagnant right now but it is going to upswing," Long added.
However both businesses say the first two weeks of September seem better so far.
"September's been pretty good for us when the weather dips I think a lot more people like to get outside," Long said.
"We had a really great weekend last weekend and there's a couple events coming up," Bassett said.
So why does this matter? Three-fourths of our whole economy is consumer spending. If we stop spending money, which typically happens during a recession, our economy really suffers. So we have to watch this closely.
Thankfully, so far September looks to be better than August.