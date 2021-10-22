ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You've heard about catalytic converters stolen on streets, in driveways, and in parking lots. But now, they're even being stolen from dealerships.
Eric Watson is the Director of Operations at Allentown Kia.
"We're seeing this more and more," Watson said. "We're not the only ones."
They've had converters stolen twice this month alone, the last time just this week.
A security video shows the theft.
"We're watching the video of them walking around like it's 12 o'clock in the afternoon and there's cars driving by and they just don't seem to care," Watson said.
A catalytic converter is an emissions controlling device that is part of the exhaust system. It's popular among thieves for scrap since they contain precious metals, like platinum.
Supply shortages have made them even more valuable, and therefore more popular.
"Labor and parts – $2500," Watson said. "We've had instances where some of the vehicles have had to wait three to six months for a converter."
Since they don't expect the problem to go away anytime soon, Allentown Kia just installed a $50,000 security system.
Watson says most of the other dealers on Lehigh Street have had to do the same.
"It is a violation you know, we're a family-owned business, we care about our customers and you know it's just not right," Watson said.