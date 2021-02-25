Every year millions of students across the state take standardized tests - PSSA's or Keystones, depending on their age.
"Without question I would prefer if we did not have to do standardized tests this year," said Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker.
Students have been virtual all year. Parker believes time would be better spent focusing on learning loss, and says the exams would reflect differences among students based on where they live.
Urban districts generally have had less in-person learning.
"You would obviously see the impact of that on the standardized test, so is that truly a measure of the student's ability and understanding, or is that really a measure of zip code and where students live and what their impact has been with COVID and schooling," Parker said.
Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy thinks administering exams would also suck up valuable in-person learning time.
Most of Bethlehem's students have been in a hybrid model.
It's "a waste of instructional time, and an unnecessary burden on kids during a stressful time," Roy said.
This week, the chairs of Pennsylvania’s state Senate Education Committee sent a letter to President Biden and the secretary of education asking that the test requirement be waived, citing reasons including added stress on students and loss of instructional time.
A decision hasn't been made.
Regardless of how it goes, Roy says as a parent he'll opt for his children not to take them.
"I think it's ridiculous to put a 3rd and 5th grader through an exam that does not align with the school year they've experienced," Roy said.