ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's an outcry from parents. Families spoke out at a Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

"We were pawns in a game."

"We lost both of our sons."

"Dr. Jenssen took away a baby and now he's a toddler."

They, along with dozens of others, say they've been wrongly accused of medical child abuse, once known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It's a disease where a caregiver will claim something is medically wrong with a child in an attempt to gain attention.

"It was a year-long, soul-crushing legal proceeding."

They also claim they've been falsely accused of physically abusing their child by Lehigh Valley Health Network Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen.

"There's a difference between the boy before he was medically kidnapped to the boy he is now."

The families speaking out follows a new report from the Lehigh County Controller's Office that says the northeast region, which includes Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon counties, has a higher number of MSBP diagnoses than anywhere else in the state.

"We noted that in the northeast region of Pennsylvania, which includes Lehigh County, makes up only 11 percent of the youth population, yet 40% of the Munchausen syndrome cases," Controller Mark Pinsley said.

That number is concerning to him, so he's calling on the county and local hospitals to change their protocols and procedures to prevent that from happening in the future.

"Lehigh County should require a second opinion considering the diagnosis of medical child abuse when considering removing children from their families," Pinsley said.

We reached out to LVHN ahead of Wednesday's report.

They said, "The Lehigh County Controller has no jurisdiction over the CAC, nor the clinical credentials to conduct a review of a clinician or the services rendered by a clinician - and we disagree wholeheartedly with the controller's conclusions being shared with the media. The Controller ignores the fact that Munchausen's by Proxy perpetrators can have more than one victim."

The families are standing in support of Pinsley's report and calling for change so the same thing that happened to them doesn't happen to someone else.

"I want Debra Jenssen fired so we can feel safe again taking our children to the hospital."

We did reach out to the doctor individually, but LVHN responded for both themselves and Dr. Jenssen.

The Lehigh County Department of Human Services provided a statement Wednesday regarding Pinsley's report:

We are currently reviewing the report presented by Mr. Pinsley. At first glance we are concerned that this appears to be rather one-sided in its presentation of facts and conclusions regarding the County of Lehigh’s Office of Children and Youth Services. The caseworkers and attorneys of the Office of Children and Youth Services are dedicated professionals who are committed to the protection of children and youth as both a legal and moral imperative. Any case in which the agency seeks to remove a child from their parent(s) must first be presented to the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas before emergency placement, and then a hearing occurs shortly after placement. While we are constrained by both State and Federal law from fully discussing the situations of the specific Lehigh County cases identified by Mr. Pinsley, we have reviewed the facts and are comfortable with the County’s handling of these matters, and the protection of the children involved.