Drivers honked their horns Wednesday as they passed protestors lining Cedar Crest Boulevard outside Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Among those protesting was Rita O'Donnell, who works in the area.
"I have been a nurse for 43 years," she said.
O'Donnell doesn't agree with the area's major hospitals - LVHN, St. Lukes and Good Shepherd- which are mandating all their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's not FDA-approved, it's experimental," O'Donnell said.
A local medical assistant, who asked us not to use her name, also opposes the mandate.
"I'm tired of being bullied, being told this is what I have to do to keep my job. If lose my job, then I lose my job, that's one less person taking care of people," she said.
She and some others we spoke with, feel the COVID mandate is different than requiring the flu shot, because it hasn't been around as long.
Amy, a nurse of seven years, says the mandate breaks her heart.
"Means I'm probably going to lose my job, probably going to be fired, and that is really hard because I love being there for my patients," Amy said.
In a statement, LVHN said in part "it is our responsibility to protect our colleagues and deliver the safe care the people of our community expect and deserve. The most important step we can take to protect against COVID-19 and influenza is to be vaccinated."
The other hospitals did not respond to our request for comment.