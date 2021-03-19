CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A change in COVID vaccine distribution guidelines isn't sitting well with some local pharmacies.
Starting Monday larger hospitals like St. Luke's and LVHN will be given more COVID-19 vaccines while mom and pop shops like Hartzell's Pharmacy in Catasauqua won't be given any first doses, at least for now.
It's part of a plan by DOH to consolidate vaccine providers, which they say will get more people vaccinated. But Hartzell's says many will be left out in the cold.
"Just relax your arm. Take a deep breath and blow out," Vincent Hartzell told a patient getting her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Hartzell's Pharmacy has administered 3,500 COVID-19 vaccine shots. Vincent Hartzell says 60% of those have gone to the poor, mentally or physically disabled and those in group homes.
In many cases Hartzell makes house calls.
"They just wouldn't do well at mass vaccination sites with thousands of people," Hartzell said of that population.
But now the state is consolidating providers, giving larger health networks more vaccine doses. It's an effort to get more shots into arms, leaving those like Hartzell and hundreds of other mom and pop places without vaccines.
Dan Soos runs Moravian Development Corporation, a nonprofit providing apartments to people with low income and the most vulnerable. He's grateful Hartzell was able to come and fully vaccinate 200 senior citizens in his section 8 HUD housing apartment complex. He's now concerned for similar places that were not as lucky.
"It's a matter of access. And this population here will not have access to go and my guess is they wouldn't get vaccinated at all," Soos said.
In a statement the Department of Health said in part, "eventually as the supply of vaccine catches up to demand, we will expand the network and all of those trusted local providers will receive vaccine to help reach even more Pennsylvanians."
In the meantime, Hartzell only has about 500 first doses left.
"I think we have to acknowledge there will be people that slip through the cracks," he said.
Hartzell does have second doses, as those are still being given by the state. He's not sure when he'll get the first dose again.