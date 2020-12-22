It's not rain, sleet or snow, but it seems a perfect storm of a pandemic, coupled with the Christmas delivery crunch, is causing big delays for the postal service.
Some Lehigh Valley residents said they've been waiting weeks or more for important packages to reach their destinations, including medicines and bill payments. That includes Rosemarie Klipple in Lower Macungie Township. She said an item she ordered was shipped December 1. She still hasn't received it.
"And it's heart medication, not a Christmas gift, heart medication!" Klipple said.
Klipple said she had four days worth of pills remaining. The company sent her an overnight order, but that hasn't showed up either. If neither package turns up soon, she'll ask her physician to submit the prescription to a local pharmacy.
Klipple said she's also frustrated with the inability to get information from USPS about the package's location or when she may expect to receive it. She said she spent four hours on hold one day just trying to get an answer.
Viewers have also emailed WFMZ-TV about getting charged late fees for bills that haven't showed. We've also heard from people not getting checks, or going days without getting any mail at all.
"We understand frustrations, and we share it," said Andy Kubat, President of the Lehigh Valley Area Local American Postal Workers Union.
Kubat said postal workers are working 12-hour days, seven days a week and doing the best they can.
"I wish we had more staffing," Kunat said. "I believe someone at the postal headquarters level dropped the ball on this and didn't plan appropriately."
COVID-19 has put some workers out of rotation, and demand for shipping is up, with more people shopping online for gifts and everyday essentials.
Kubat said the Lehigh Valley Distribution Center in Hanover Township is packed with mail.
"You can't take a step in that facility or pretty much any facility nationwide without bumping into some container full of mail," Kubat said.
USPS declined an interview and is not allowing press inside its facilities. It confirmed that other delivery services have stopped accepting packages from some suppliers, and USPS is accepting all of that.
It said it hired seasonal workers and is confident its processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.