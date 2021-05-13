The CDC has eased masking guidance for fully vaccinated people. Now, it’s no longer recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks outside - even in crowded areas. For some the updated guidance is welcoming news.
“I think it’s time to get back to life,” Marta Volpe told 69 News while she was at a Montgomery County Park with her kids. “I think especially for children it’s been hard.”
The latest guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings. It’s still unclear when the CDC will advise people to no longer wear masks or social distance. Governor Wolf says he will lift mask mandates once 70 percent of adults in Pennsylvania are vaccinated.
“Everybody you listen to seems to tell you a little something different,” Lisa Longua says. “You hear one thing on one news program. You hear something else somewhere else.”
Some people say they’ve been frustrated with inconsistent messaging. Just two weeks ago, the CDC recommended even people who are fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.
Donna Eirich, who was enjoying Greene Lane Park on a beautiful afternoon with her friend Karen Fischer Vanhorn, says,
“I wish somebody would really know what the facts are and what we’re getting into with the vaccines. Is it really good, how long will it last? A friend of ours had both vaccines and had COVID and still got COVID again.”
"I don't go anywhere,” Fischer Vanhorn tells 69 News. “ I came today with her. My daughter goes to the grocery store for me. I don't leave my house. I can't get a shot because of my cancer."
Fischer Vanhorn has been battling pancreatic cancer since September and she's experienced firsthand a tragic side of the pandemic.
"When I was in the hospital nobody was allowed to come see me. It was terrible. I cried all the time. That's really difficult because you're in a vulnerable situation to begin with. You just want a hug and nobody is there.”
So far more than 117 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. And more than 46 percent of the population has had at least an initial dose.
Even with vaccination numbers on the rise, some say they’re still hesitant to return to life the way it was pre-pandemic.
"It's a little nerve wracking to think, okay, all this time...mask mask mask and now get vaccinated and - back to normal totally? It's a little nerve wracking to feel safe,” Eirich says.
Mattie Mercer tells 69 News she doesn't think wearing a mask outside has any real benefits but, she also feels some hesitancy.
“People are really itching to go out and do more but, I don’t know if it’s a good idea to let loose but, hopefully everyone will be getting vaccinated and we can get back to normal,” she says.