BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bob and Tina Agentis just spent over $8,000 converting to natural gas to heat their Bethlehem home.
"A savings in the long haul could theoretically pay for the system itself with the savings," Bob said, explaining his reason for the switch.
A now cracked theory, as natural gas prices are up over 180% in the past year, leaving their winter heating budget scrambled.
"We had an allocation to budget our expenses of what it would be, because I'm retired, she's semi retired," he explained.
61 million U.S. households use natural gas for heat.
So what's causing the price spike?
U.S. exports of natural gas are up 50% from last year, much of it to Europe.
Alberto Lamadrid, an associate professor of economics with a focus on energy, says prices are also affected by the winter forecast. Add in a pandemic which affected production and supply chains, a low number of deposit sites and news of delayed or shut down pipeline projects like PennEast, and prices rise.
"The commodities traders in the field will look at this information and they're going to be be incorporating them into expectations and most likely prices are going to be going up," Lamadrid explained.
He also said this could be a nudge for companies to increase supplies, which would help bring down prices.
For those with low incomes, state and county financial help is available.
Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's Mike Austin leads a team of weatherization experts, that will fix your heater and weatherize your home for free.
"Usually results in a 20-30% reduction in costs," he said of the cost savings.
As for the Agentis family, they're bracing for their first natural gas heating bill.
"Inevitably have to live with whatever it is or turn the heat down," they said.