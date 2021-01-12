It's been anything but a typical year, especially in education.
Some kids are learning from home, some are going to classes but spaced apart. And then, some are enrolled in a hybrid model which entails at-home and in-person learning.
It's clear, from the perspective of administrators in some local districts, that the adapted learning environment has impacted curriculum pacing. In short, classrooms are behind where they'd typically be.
That reality has resulted in some unique changes in accessing student achievement at a few local schools. Easton and Bethlehem, for example, have decided to cancel final exams in the high schools.
"That doesn't mean we don't believe in some of the data and importance of final exams, but what we do understand, from both parents and teachers, is there's a recognition we are behind instructionally. We want to ensure and increase the number of instructional days to our students and staff without the pressure and anxiety of a summative assessment at the end of the semesters," said high school principal Kyle Geiger at a recent board meeting.
BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said part of the rationale for the cancellation is to give students more learning time. Typically, final exams consume two to three days, not counting preparation time.
In addition to virtual learning impacting in-person learning time, the district has had to set aside days for standardized testing.
"The second reason, is the finals we have, are designed for our normal in-person learning," Roy said. "We're really focused on what is essential knowledge. And the final exams might cover content that wasn't part of the essential knowledge."
Roy said it hasn't resulted in a huge shift in grading. Typically, 20 percent of a student's final grade is based off their final exam score. The remaining 80% is calculated based off their grades in each marking period. Without final exams, a student's final grade is an average of their marking period scores.
In Easton, district board member Bryan Snyder raised concern with Easton high schoolers not having final exams.
"I always felt you have to have something at the end that's going to put a punctuation mark at the end of it, some way to show they've learned what they were supposed to learn no matter what you covered in the course," Snyder said.
Easton is still encouraging other activities, such as projects and portfolios, to close the course.
The Allentown School District hasn't yet decided whether it will discontinue final exams this year.