SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Parkland School District is just one of the area districts that's been experiencing food shortage issues. After just four weeks of school, their food distributor unexpectedly cancelled their contract due to being understaffed.
"There's a shortage of drivers to get the products from Tyson to the distributor, the distributor has a shortage of selectors, people who are picking your products that are going onto your delivery, and then they have a shortage of drivers getting it from the distributors to us," said Lori Seier, Parkland's food service director.
After signing on with another distributor, the district found that they had to minimize food options that were once available to students, causing the weekly menu to constantly change.
"I have a bold statement saying due to supply chain issues the menu is likely to change daily. There has been weeks we have changed it daily. So we ask that the parents keep checking back if they can to see what is going on," Seier said.
East Penn School District is also experiencing delays, but both districts are making sure that students at least get a nutritional breakfast and lunch every day.
"It's been a challenge because we try to offer each choice, whether it's two for breakfast or two for lunch because as you said in some cases those two hot meals are the only hot meals they may be getting," Seier said.